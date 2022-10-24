Michigan’s Harbaugh: PSU’s Franklin ‘ringleader’ in scuffle

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Penn State coach James Franklin acted as a “ringleader” when the No. 4 Wolverines and No. 13 Nittany Lions clashed nearly two weeks ago, dismissing Franklin’s claim that a policy change was needed to keep things orderly beneath Michigan Stadium. Harbaugh said Monday it wasn’t the lack of a policy that caused a problem when the teams exchanged heated words at halftime of Michigan’s lopsided win over Penn State.

