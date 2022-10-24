Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of CBS’ coverage of the tournament since 1986. He was the studio host for five years before calling his first Final Four in 1991. The 63-year old Nantz will remain the lead voice of the network’s NFL coverage along with leading its golf team. CBS has The Masters and PGA Championship.

