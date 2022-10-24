Ovechkin scores 783rd goal as Capitals beat N.J. Devils 6-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak. Garnet Hathaway, Conor Sheary and Nick Jensen also scored in the four-goal period. Backup goalie Charlie Lindgren made 37 saves in winning for the first time since signing with the Caps as a free agent. Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which scored five times on 18 shots in driving Mackenzie Blackwood from the net after 40 minutes. Aliaksei Protas added an insurance goal late after the Devils pulled within 5-3.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.