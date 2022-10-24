Raptors clamp down on Miami, top Heat 98-90 for split

MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put Toronto up by six with 22.6 seconds left. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 22 rebounds for the Raptors, the most ever by a Toronto reserve. Toronto outscored Miami 27-14 in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Miami, which got 22 points and 15 rebounds from Tyler Herro. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and Duncan Robinson added 12 for the Heat.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.