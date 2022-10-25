AP source: Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team had yet to announce the deal. Schumaker comes to the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had been the bench coach. Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami. Former manager Don Mattingly’s contract expired at the end of the season.