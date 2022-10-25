Gaga Slonina included in US pre-World Cup training camp

CHICAGO (AP) — Chelsea-bound goalkeeper Gaga Slonina is among nine players from eliminated teams in Major League Soccer invited to fitness training by the U.S. Soccer Federation ahead of the national team’s World Cup roster announcement on Nov. 9. Defenders Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman also were invited to the training camp that started in Frisco, Texas, along with midfielder Cristian Roldan and fowards Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris The players’ inclusion does not indicate they have earned spots on coach Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man roster. The majority of the roster is expected to be from European clubs.

