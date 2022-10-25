Harper gets World Series moment while Trout’s wait continues

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout both came to the big leagues in the early 2010s and have grown from teenage sensations to mature superstars. Now Harper has had his big postseason moment, clubbing a two-run homer in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to send the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. Meanwhile, Trout’s wait continues. Harper’s recent success magnifies how little team success and postseason baseball Trout has seen. Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have reached the postseason just once during his 12-year career, back in 2014.

