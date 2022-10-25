Herta signs 4-year Andretti IndyCar extension through 2027

Colton Herta has signed a four-year contract extension with Andretti Autosport that ties the American racer to the IndyCar team through 2027. It also indicates Herta has put a pause on his Formula One ambitions. The extension announced Tuesday is significant because it shuts out the biggest teams in IndyCar from poaching Herta when his current Andretti deal expires at the end of the 2023 season. And it signifies that both he and team owner Michael Andretti have accepted neither will be on the F1 grid anytime soon. The 22-year-old Herta is a seven-time IndyCar race winner. But he was not granted the Super License required to compete in F1.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.