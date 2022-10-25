Juventus eliminated as Benfica wins 4-3 to advance in CL

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Juventus has failed to advance from the Champions League group stage for the first time in nearly a decade. Rafa Silva scored twice as Benfica handed Juventus its fourth loss in five matches with a 4-3 win to seal a spot in the knockout stage. Benfica got goals from António Silva, João Mário and Rafa Silva in a wild first half with Silva adding another after the break. Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik and Weston McKennie scored for Juventus. Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica lead Group H with 11 points each. Juventus and Maccabi have three points each and will fight for third place and a Europa League spot.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.