Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad Tuesday to replace him. The Titans now have 13 players on injured reserve. That group already included their top draft pick this spring in Treylon Burks and second-year receiver Racey McMath. Tennessee currently has four receivers on the roster with the addition of Conley.

