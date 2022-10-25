Woeful defense has Florida as 3-TD underdog vs No. 1 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was surprised, maybe even shocked, to learn the Gators were three-touchdown underdogs against rival and top-ranked Georgia. Richardson calls it “crazy.” It has little, if anything, to do with Richardson. Florida’s dreadful defense, which is on pace to be one of the worst in school history, is a big reason the betting line so heavily leans toward the defending national champion and undefeated Bulldogs. The Gators are tied for 108th in the country and rank 12th in the SEC in total defense. This is the third time Florida has been at least a 20-point underdog in the last three decades, maybe longer.

