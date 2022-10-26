Brian Allen’s return could lift beleaguered Rams’ O-line

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is on track to return against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after missing the last five games because of knee surgery. Allen’s absence was the first of several injuries on the offensive line, which has given up 22 sacks through six games this season after allowing a total of 31 in 2021 en route to winning the Super Bowl. Allen had excess fluid drained from his knee prior to the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8, and underwent surgery the day after the 31-10 loss.

