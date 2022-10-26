Bucks use lopsided run after Nash ejected, beat Nets 110-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as the Milwaukee Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter and beat the Nets 110-99. Nash was ejected for the first time as Nets coach since taking over at the start of the 2020-21 season. Nash was ejected twice during his 18-season playing career. Bobby Portis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, while Jrue Holiday had 15 points. Kevin Durant scored 33, Kyrie Irving 27 and Royce O’Neale 12 for the Nets.

