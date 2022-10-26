Chargers place Jackson on IR after surgery, sign Attaochu

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — JC Jackson was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers after he had surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday. The team signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to fill the open roster spot. Jackson’s knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin during the second quarter of the Seahawks’ 37-23 victory last Sunday. Attaochu is in his second stint with the Chargers. He was a second-round selection in 2014 and played four seasons.

