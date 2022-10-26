FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8

Only two quarterbacks are on a bye this week, but they’re a relevant duo: Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. With just two teams on a bye, though, most teams won’t be seeking streamers, so the Mahomes and Herbert managers may not need to dig deep for replacements. Tyler Allgeier has earned a very respectable role in a run-heavy offense. Allgeier has played on 59.0%, 57.1%, and 60.0% of the Atlanta Falcons’ snaps over the past three games while Cordarrelle Patterson is out injured. Allgeier and the Falcons face the Carolina Panthers this week; Carolina ranks 13th in rushing success rate allowed to opposing backs and are allowing 0.17 rushing yards over expected to the position, as well.

