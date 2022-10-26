Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland’s four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return. The Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain. Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler each had 17 points for the Heat, who led by as many as 26 points. Six Miami players were in double figures.

