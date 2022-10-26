Mobley has 22 points, Cavs beat Magic for 3rd win in row

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its opener at Toronto. All-Star center Allen is averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 boards with three double-doubles. Top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Orlando, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to begin his career to five. Orlando (0-5) is the lone team without a victory in the Eastern Conference.

