Rodgers using tough-love approach with slumping Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL’s worse offenses into this week’s game at Buffalo against the Bills. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said the offense is making far too many mental mistakes. The reigning MVP says he’s going to hold guys accountable. Packers coach Matt LaFleur and wide receiver Sammy Watkins say they understand Rodgers’ approach.

