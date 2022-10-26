Seahawks leaning on rookies now paying off in strong start

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Whether it’s offensive tackles Charles Cross or Abraham Lucas, defensive backs Tariq Woolen or Coby Bryant, or running back Ken Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks have received a wealth of production from their rookie draft class. That’s a big reason why Seattle is sitting at 4-3 and currently on top of the NFC West. Cross and Lucas have played every snap at left and right tackle. Woolen is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four and Bryant leads the league in forced fumbles with four. And Walker is coming off the best game of his young career with 167 yards and two touchdowns last week vs. the Chargers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.