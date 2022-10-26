Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s ankle ‘headed in right direction’
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill walked out wearing sneakers Wednesday to talk to reporters with no hint of a limp. Then the Tennessee Titans quarterback spent the next few minutes sidestepping questions about his sprained right ankle just as he dodges pass rushers trying to take Tannehill down on the field. Yes, Tannehill’s right ankle feels better than after the Titans’ win over Indianapolis when he left the stadium wearing a walking boot. No, he isn’t at a point where he could dance at his daughter’s wedding. Not because of his ankle. She’s 4 and a couple of decades from that moment. Tannehill says he has a little ways to go.