‘Angry’ Marsch acknowledges he is under pressure at Leeds
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds coach Jesse Marsch acknowledges he is under pressure to keep his job after a run of four straight losses in the Premier League. Leeds is in the relegation zone heading into a match against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday and without a win in the league since Aug. 21. There were chants against Marsch and the club’s board in the final minutes of the 3-2 loss at home to Fulham on Sunday. The American coach says he is “angry” about the situation and “tired of not getting results that we should be getting.”