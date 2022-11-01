B1G ’23 schedule brings challenges, quirks, unclear future

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota was given quite the challenge when the Big Ten unveiled its 2023 football schedule. The Gophers must play Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State for their three crossover games against East Division teams. That might be the last time a school receives such a surprise from the league. USC and UCLA are coming in 2024. The 16-team conference will dictate a new scheduling system that could include the elimination of divisions. That format would bring more balance and consistency.

