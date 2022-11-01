Football, World Series most popular on television

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports ruled the day again in the Nielsen company’s list of the most popular programs in prime-time television. NBC’s Sunday night football game, this week matching Green Bay and Buffalo, led the way with just under 20 million viewers. The World Series between Philadelphia and Houston started with two games seen by around 11 million people. For Fox, it was good news that the two teams split the opening games, since a World Series only tends to gain television momentum when it goes longer. The most popular scripted show for the week was CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” seen by roughly seven million people on Thursday night.

