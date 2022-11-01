Heading into CFP rankings, 14 teams with championship hopes

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are unveiled Tuesday night. Even before the selection committee finishes its work, the teams with a chance to be reach the final four are clear. They are all in the Power Five. Sorry, there will be no Cincinnati-style interloper from the Group of Five this season. From Clemson and North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference to Southeastern Conference powerhouses Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, as assessment of the 14 CFP contenders.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.