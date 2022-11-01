Mexico’s 1st female college football kicker takes field

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andrea Martínez didn’t quite realize what she was getting herself into when she tried out to kick extra points for a Mexican college football team. She thought maybe it was a position on a women’s team, or at least there would be other women on the roster. But when she won the spot, Martínez was told she would become the first woman to play college football amongst men in the country’s top amateur division. the 21-year-old Martínez has become a symbol of women empowerment in the country that’s considered lagging in inclusion issues. She said it has been gratifying to inspire young girls to break barriers.

