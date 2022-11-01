Portal chaos puts pressure on hoops coaches in lower levels

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It only takes a couple of marquee players to compete for championships at the lower levels of college basketball. But transferring is much easier now and players do not need to sit out a year anymore. They can also earn money based on their celebrity. Those two factors have made it more likely for smaller programs to lose top players to Division I powerhouse schools. That’s tough for smaller schools. Coaches coming off 20-win seasons could be left rebuilding their rosters or even fighting for their jobs if they struggle.

