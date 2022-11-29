CLINTON, S.C. — Led by Crosby James’ 18 points, the Presbyterian Blue Hose defeated the VMI Keydets 72-57 on Tuesday night. The Blue Hose improved to 2-6 with the victory and the Keydets fell to 2-6.

