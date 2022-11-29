No. 11 LSU women tested but beat SE Louisiana 63-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 11 LSU held off Southeastern Louisiana 63-55 to remain unbeaten. The Tigers looked to have the game in hand after an 11-0 run gave them a 21-point lead early in the third quarter. But the Lady Lions rallied behind a career-high 28 points from Alexius Horne to get within four, 56-52, with 5:21 remaining. Reese then converted her second three-point play of the quarter and Kateri Poole and Jasmine Carson added buckets to extend the lead back to 11 with 2 1/2 minutes left.

