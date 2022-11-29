Wake Forest beats Wisconsin 78-75 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and Wake Forest beat Wisconsin 78-75 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Damari Monsanto’s turnaround jumper with 1:33 remaining gave Wake Forest a 72-71 lead, its first since 9:51 remained. Cameron Hildreth’s jumper with 34 seconds made it a 74-73 Wake Forest advantage and Tyler Wahl missed a layup on the other end. Appleby and Cameron Hildreth each made a pair of free throws before Chucky Hepburn missed a 3 to end it. Hepburn had 23 points for Wisconsin (5-2).

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.