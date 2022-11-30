Jets CB duo of Gardner, Reed ready for Vikings, Jefferson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ cornerback duo of D.J. Reed and rookie Sauce Gardner has been one of the NFL’s best during the first half of the season. They have routinely shut down opposing receivers, transforming one of New York’s weaknesses a year ago into one of its biggest strengths. Reed and Gardner will be tested again Sunday when they take on the Vikings in Minnesota, which has perhaps the league’s top wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. Coach Robert Saleh says it will be a big challenge, but he’ll put his guys up against anybody else in the league.

