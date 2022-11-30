Marner ties team-record point streak, Leafs beat Sharks 3-1
TORONTO (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored with 2:27 left in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal to stretch his point streak to a franchise record-tying 18 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov had 23 saves. The Maple Leafs improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 games and 11-1-4 over the last 16. Marner tied Darryl Sittler (1978-79) and Eddie Olcyzk (1989-90) for team mark. The 25-year-old is the 23rd player in NHL history with a point streak of at least 18 games. He has seven goals and 17 assists during the streak. Matt Nieto scored for San Jose and Aaron Dell stopped 29 shots.