Marner ties team-record point streak, Leafs beat Sharks 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored with 2:27 left in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal to stretch his point streak to a franchise record-tying 18 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov had 23 saves. The Maple Leafs improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 games and 11-1-4 over the last 16. Marner tied Darryl Sittler (1978-79) and Eddie Olcyzk (1989-90) for team mark. The 25-year-old is the 23rd player in NHL history with a point streak of at least 18 games. He has seven goals and 17 assists during the streak. Matt Nieto scored for San Jose and Aaron Dell stopped 29 shots.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.