Murray scores 17, Rider knocks off Monmouth 88-62

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Dwight Murray Jr. and Mervin James scored 17 points each to lead Rider past Monmouth 88-62. Murray was 6 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncs. James shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Allen Powell was 4 of 8 shooting to finish with 11 points. Myles Ruth led the way for the Hawks with 16 points and three steals. Myles Foster added 12 points and nine rebounds.

