World champion Evenepoel to compete in next year’s Giro

MILAN (AP) — World champion Remco Evenepoel will compete in next year’s Giro d’Italia. It will be the first time a reigning world champion has ridden in the Giro since Mark Cavendish in 2012. Evenepoel rides for the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team. Evenepoel became Belgium’s first Grand Tour winner in 44 years when he won the Spanish Vuelta in September. The 22-year-old then capped a breakthrough season by winning the road race at the world championships two weeks later. The Vuelta was only his second grand tour after he competed in the Giro in 2021. Evenepoel was forced to abandon that race after a crash on stage 17.

