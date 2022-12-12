49ers expect Deebo Samuel back before end of regular season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury. The Niners announced that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in his left knee but is only expected to miss a couple of weeks. San Francisco also said that quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with injuries to his oblique and ribs. Purdy would have been limited if the 49ers had practiced ahead of Thursday night’s game at Seattle.

