AP source: Blue Jays, RHP Bassitt, agree to 3-year contract

The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation by agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Chris Bassitt. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The 33-year-old Bassitt became a free agent when he declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets, following rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency. Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts after the Mets acquired the right-hander in a trade with Oakland at the end of the lockout.

