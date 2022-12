CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Durugordon scored 18 points and sparked Austin Peay to an 86-61 win over NAIA-member Lindsey Wilson College. The Governors built their lead in the first half, taking a 48-23 advantage into intermission.

