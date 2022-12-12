Butler’s late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points in the closing minutes to help the Miami Heat hold off the Indiana Pacers 87-82. The Heat had lost three of their previous four. Butler finished with 20 points. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points in a rough-and-tumble game in which baskets came at a premium. Butler finally cranked it up late, helping the Heat turn a 77-73 contest into an 84-75 edge. Indiana never got closer than four again.

