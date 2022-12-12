Chinese snooker star suspended amid corruption investigation

LONDON (AP) — Yan Bingtao, one of the rising stars in snooker, has joined a growing list of Chinese players to get suspended by the sport’s governing body as part of a corruption investigation. Bingtao is a 22-year-old who won the prestigious Masters tournament last year. He has been banned by the World Snooker Tour from attending or competing with immediate effect. The body says “this decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes.” Five other Chinese players were suspended Friday by WST. That follows the suspension of countryman Liang Wenbo on Oct. 27.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.