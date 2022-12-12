Klinsmann opines on World Cup exits of Brazil and England

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA analyst Jurgen Klinsmann has shared his theories on the Brazil and England losses in the World Cup quarterfinals. Missed penalty kicks cost both teams. Klinsmann suggests Brazil had too little time to adjust mentally after a 117th-minute equalizing goal by Croatia. Brazil then left it too late to use Neymar in the shootout. He was apparently slated to take the team’s fifth kick. Klinsmann says “set the tone with the best penalty taker you have.” Harry Kane missed his attempt late in France’s 2-1 win after waiting at least two minutes for a video review. Klinsmann says Kane was “overthinking” during the long wait.

