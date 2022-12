SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Miles Norris scored 15 points to lead UC Santa Barbara over San Diego Christian 81-68. Norris shot 7 for 10 with a 3-pointer for the Gauchos (7-2). Cole Anderson had 11 points and Calvin Wishart scored 10 with four steals. Greg Chew Jr. finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.