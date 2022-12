OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Cam Talbot had a 32-save shutout for his first shutout with the Senators in a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, but Ottawa still suffered a pair of significant losses. Tim Stutzle and Tyler Motte were both injured in the first. Alex DeBrincat had a pair of power-play goals for Ottawa and Parker Kelly also scored. Lukas Dostal made his season debut in net for the Ducks, stopping 35 shots.

