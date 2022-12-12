Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been arrested on a felony family violence charge. Travis County jail records show that Beard was arrested by Austin police and was booked at 4:18 a.m. Monday on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The 49-year-old coach is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per year.

