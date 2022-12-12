Trevor Williams says Nationals signed him for starting role
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams says the Washington Nationals plan to use him in their rotation next season. Williams agreed to a two-year contract with the Nationals last week. The right-hander was a free agent after being used in a swing role with the New York Mets in 2022. He was hoping to find a team that would employ him as a starting pitcher and he said Monday in a video call with reporters that Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told him that would be his role in Washington.