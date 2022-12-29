Barkov’s quick hat trick lifts Panthers over Canadiens 7-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Barkov scored three goals in the first period. Florida also got a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk with Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen scoring in the third as Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves in the win. Montreal, which has lost its past four, got goals from Arber Xhekaj and Josh Anderson. Sam Montembeault, claimed off waivers by Montreal from Florida in 2021, took the loss after making 34 saves.

