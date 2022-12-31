Freeman scores 23 as Milwaukee defeats Detroit Mercy 84-81

DETROIT — BJ Freeman had 23 points in Milwaukee’s 84-81 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.Freeman added five rebounds for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Thomas shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Titans were led by Antoine Davis, who recorded 31 points. He became the seventh player to score 3,100 points, finishing with 3,103. No. 6 on the list is Doug McDermott, who scored 3,150 points for Creighton from 2010-2014. Davis made six 3-pointers and remains in third place on that career list.

