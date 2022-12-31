McNeese defeats Lamar 81-62 in Southland opener
BEAUMONT, Texas — Led by Trae English’s 14 points, the McNeese Cowboys defeated the Lamar Cardinals 81-62 on Saturday night. The Cowboys improved to 5-10 with the win and the Cardinals fell to 4-10.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Led by Trae English’s 14 points, the McNeese Cowboys defeated the Lamar Cardinals 81-62 on Saturday night. The Cowboys improved to 5-10 with the win and the Cardinals fell to 4-10.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.