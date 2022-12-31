Mind-bending memes capture vibe of TCU’s chaotic season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s surprising run to the College Football Playoff has been punctuated by mind-bending celebratory memes that have become social media sensations. The man behind the memes is Jon Petrie, a recent graduate of the University of Maine and aspiring filmmaker. His official title is coordinator of creative video for TCU and his main job is shooting an online docuseries about this Horned Frogs’ season. The memes started about halfway through the season after TCU beat Oklahoma State. They captured a chaotic season for the Frogs, filled with close game. Petrie said the fast-paced posts can seem absurd, but he was confident they would be a hit.

