Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Weston Walker – Feb. 19, 2026

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby boys' basketball team is fresh off an upset victory over the number 1-seeded Thunder Ridge in the district tournament. As our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week Weston Walker tells me, it was a complete game from start to finish for the team.

"I think this was just a big game for us," Walker explained. "[We] came in as the five seed... we really wanted it. We were up almost the whole game. Just came out strong and we maintained it, and finished the game. We were ready, and we executed."

Weston is a senior on this Rigby team, and according to his Maxpreps.com page, he stands at 6 feet 7 inches tall. He uses every bit of that size to throw down some amazing dunks in-game that rile up the fans and his team alike.

"I love dunking," Weston said. "...the crowd... my teammates on the bench, on the court. You can almost feel them get uplifted. I mean, even I feel like I get uplifted. It's kind of like you're just taking a shot, and you're instantly up and ready to go, so it's a great feeling."

Weston found his high-flying abilities when he was a Freshman in high school. He told me that it didn't happen in-game; rather, it happened during practice. Since then, he has been working in the gym on increasing his vertical, and over time, it has gradually increased to this point, where he is able to throw down some momentum-shifting dunks and alley-oops.

Congratulations to our high-flying Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Weston Walker, of Rigby High School.