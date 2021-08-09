Bandits win Regional Championship, advance to World Series to defend American Legion title

Baseball

GILLETTE, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Bandits are still defending American Legion champions. Since there was no tournament last summer due to COVID, they were one win away from getting to defend their title in North Carolina.

The regional title game was tied 2-2 in the third inning when RJ Woods started a six-run rally with a two-run double down the left field line that scored Ayson Webb and Kai Howell.

The Bandits also got a huge pitching performance from Nate Rose. He threw a complete game with five strikeouts and his fifth strikeout clinched the championship.

With the 9-3 win, the Bandits advanced to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, NC for a chance to win back-to-back World Series titles. The World Series begins Thursday when the Bandits play Midland (MI) at 2:00 p.m. MT.

Every game in the World Series can be streamed on ESPN3 at this link. To watch, you can log in through your cable provider and stream each Bandits game for free. The Bandits will play Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in the opening round.