Guan Chenchen wins balance beam gold at the Tokyo Olympics as Simone Biles claims bronze

CNN - Sports

By George Ramsay, CNN

China’s Guan Chenchen won gold in the women’s balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics as Simone Biles claimed a bronze.

Biles was competing in her first event in Tokyo since withdrawing from the women’s team final last week, citing mental health concerns.

She scored 14.000 for her routine in Tuesday’s final, initially placing her second behind China’s Tang Xijing on 14.233.

However, the 16-year-old Guan, the top qualifier in the event and the last to perform her routine, moved into the gold medal position with a score of 14.633.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.